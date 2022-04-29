Investigation of death underway

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 has been requested to conduct a death investigation in a rural wooded area in Mounds.

The request came from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:31 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

The state police reported that as of Monday afternoon, April 25, the victim had not been identified.

Anyone with any information related to the investigation was being asked to contact Illinois State Police District 22 in Ullin by phone at 618-542-2171, extension number 1207.

Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477.