ISP encourages safe driving during River to River Relay

The Illinois State Police, ISP, District 22 wants to alert the public of the increased pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic on the rural roads of several southern Illinois counties this coming weekend.

On April 22, rural roads and some state highways in the counties of Union, Johnson, and Pope will become the racetrack for the annual River to River Relay.

The race starts at McGee Hill in La Rue Pine Hills in rural Union County and will conclude in Golconda. There will be runners and extra vehicle traffic along the route, which might cause traffic delays.

Officers will be posted at various intersections along the race for traffic control to insure the safety of participants and the motoring public. The ISP asks the public to remain vigilant and patient while traveling through these areas.