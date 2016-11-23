ISP investigates single vehicle fatality crash

The Illinois State Police District 22 is investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on Creal Springs Rd. at Parker City Rd. in Johnson County that occured Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m.

Preliminary investigation into the crash suggests the vehicle, a 2001 Ford Explorer, ran off the road, rolled over multiple times, and caught fire.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time awaiting family notification. The investigation into the crash continues.