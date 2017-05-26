ISP planning roadside safety checks

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 22 plans to conduct roadside safety checks during June in Alexander County.

Plans for the detail were announced by Lt. Michael Alvey, who is the interim commander of the district.

Alvey said the use of roadside safety checks combines a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public.

He reminded the public that the state police have zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois.

Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and transporting open alcoholic beverages, Alvey said.

Most importantly, Alvey noted, state police will be watching for driving under the influence, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, Alvey stated.

Throughout the United States, nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving.

Alvey stated that roadside safety checks “are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road.”

The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.