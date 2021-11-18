It’s Beginning to Look Like a Small Business Christmas

The Union County CEO program is sharing the following update about an upcoming special holiday season event:

Mark Your Calendars

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Nov. 27, because Union County CEO and the City of Anna are presenting Small Business Christmas on Davie Street.

For the first time there will be ice skating in Union County.

There will also be the CEO’s much-loved Christmas sampler boxes and a vendor fair.

Ice Skating Planned

For only one day, a 2,000-square-foot ice skating rink will be in Anna.

Wristbands for ice skating went on sale Monday, Nov. 15. Information will be featured on a link that will be posted on the CEO Facebook page and also on the website, unioncountyceo.org/news.

Wristbands will be $10 and children under 5 will be free.

Children ages 10 and under may skate from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Children may skate with an adult if needed. All ages are welcome to skate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Skates are available or you may bring your own.

Here’s what ice skating committee member Kirstin Guardian said: “I can’t wait to see all of our plans come together. We’ve all put so much work into doing this for our community, and we can’t wait to present it to everyone. We have been so excited to bring this sort of magic back to Union County, especially after we have learned so much from it.”

Vendor Fair

The vendor fair will consist of many vendors and some food trucks.

Vendors include CEO alums Lexie Lingle and Olivia Capel with their business Wrap It Up and Lilli Mason’s Luna Boutique.

Also, you will find Kenz Boutique, Vintage Hope Market, Treasure Friends, Simply Haney Made, and Joeby Crabtree with Scentsy and more.

The vendor fair will start at 10 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.

Those interested in being a vendor should contact Hunter Boyd at 618-614-9870.

Hunter is also the head of the vendor committee and here are his thoughts about Small Business Christmas:

“This is going to be a great opportunity to bring light to a lot of the Union County small businesses, on West Davie Street, through the downtown area on Small Business Saturday, and from information and items in the Christmas boxes.

“This event really encompasses what the CEO Program is all about, supporting the county’s small businesses and bringing fun events to the community. This is going to be an awesome event, and I am very excited to be a part of it.”

Christmas Boxes

Everyone loved the CEO Christmas boxes last year so they are bringing them back again this year.

The 200 Christmas boxes will be $35 each and will be picked up also on West Davie Street that day.

Boxes could be reserved for pick up starting Monday, Nov. 15. A link will be posted on the CEO Facebook page and also on the website, unioncountyceo.org/news. You may also call any CEO member.

Businesses that will be featured in the boxes include:

Davis Pastry, Rendleman Orchards, Anna National Bank, Flamm Orchards, Kiki’s Coffee House and many more.

Peyton Lingle, a Christmas box committee member, gave her input about the event:

“I am so incredibly excited for this event. We plan for it to feel like a Hallmark movie. I can’t wait to see everyone who comes out. I know it’s going to be great.

“I love that we are bringing back the much loved Christmas boxes from last year’s UCCEO Class Business. Small Business Christmas is going to be an event to remember.”

In the case of very harsh weather, the skating rink and other activities are planned to be moved to Anna City Park along the decorated “Gumdrop Drive.”

Partnership

This event is in partnership with the City of Anna, as well as several other businesses and organizations at various levels of partnership.

Any business wishing to partner with UCCEO to provide an item, coupon, ad and/or financial support should contact Natalee Brown, event CEO, 618-697-7179, or facilitator Melanie Smith, 618-201-2726, for more information.

Creating and executing a class business is one of the requirements for the two credit hour CEO class which meets daily in a business and learns from local business and community leaders.

Now in its sixth year, Union County CEO is one of 50 national chapters of the Midland Institute of Entrepreneurship.