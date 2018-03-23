Home / News / A-J’s Parr, McGrath honored

A-J’s Parr, McGrath honored

Fri, 03/23/2018 - 6:24pm admin

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Jake Parr has picked up several basketball honors.

Parr was named to the All-State first team in Class 2A by the Associated Press.

He was selected to the first team All-State in Class 2A by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

He was also named first team on the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division team.

Parr’s teammate Sheldon McGrath was also was named to the first team all conference squad.

