A-J’s Parr, McGrath honored
Fri, 03/23/2018 - 6:24pm admin
Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Jake Parr has picked up several basketball honors.
Parr was named to the All-State first team in Class 2A by the Associated Press.
He was selected to the first team All-State in Class 2A by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
He was also named first team on the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division team.
Parr’s teammate Sheldon McGrath was also was named to the first team all conference squad.