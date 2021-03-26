Home / Home

A-J announces Senior Night, homecoming, White Out Game

Fri, 03/26/2021 - 1:31pm admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team has six games on its schedule during the spring 2021 season.

The schedule features three home games and three road games. A-J’s season opened last weekend at Carterville.

The Wildcats’ home schedule includes:

Friday, March 26, 7 p.m., Senior Night, vs. Mt. Carmel High School.

Friday, April 9, 7 p.m., Homecoming, vs. Sparta High School.

Friday, April 23, 7 p.m. White Out Game, vs. Nashville High School. The White Out Game will benefit Tabi Smith and her family.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 15 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here