A-J announces Senior Night, homecoming, White Out Game

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team has six games on its schedule during the spring 2021 season.

The schedule features three home games and three road games. A-J’s season opened last weekend at Carterville.

The Wildcats’ home schedule includes:

Friday, March 26, 7 p.m., Senior Night, vs. Mt. Carmel High School.

Friday, April 9, 7 p.m., Homecoming, vs. Sparta High School.

Friday, April 23, 7 p.m. White Out Game, vs. Nashville High School. The White Out Game will benefit Tabi Smith and her family.