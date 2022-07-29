A-J Elks golf scramble supports scholarships

Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge No. 1641 hosted a golf scramble Saturday, July 23, at the Union County Country Club course in Anna.

Proceeds generated by the golf scramble will benefit local schools with four, $1,000 scholarships.

The team of Nathan Hodges, Taj Hodges, Gaylon Butler and Luke Lasley won 1st place in A Flight with a score of 58.

Second place was won by the team of Hillary and Dusty Miller and Hailley and Scott Abernathy with 59.

First place in B Flight was won by the team of Mark Wellman, Bev Bolanowski and Wally and Jill Lauchner with 65.

Doug Schluter, Mark Clark, Marcus Thorpe and Ben Pearson also finished with 65.

The winner of closest to pin on No. 6 hole was won by Eric Boreup. Longest putt on No. 9 hole was won by Nick Cimino.