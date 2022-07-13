A-J Elks Lodge golf scramble will support local scholarships

Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge No. 1641 is planning to sponsor a golf scramble on Saturday, July 23.

The golf scramble will be played at the Union County Country Club course in Anna. Tee times are set for 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Proceeds generated by the golf scramble will benefit local schools with four, $1,000 scholarships.

One scholarship will be available for each high school in Union County.

The scholarships are for students who want to pursue trade or technical careers.

The entry fee is $75 per player ($300 per team). The entry fee includes four Mulligans, $20 skins per team.

The scramble will feature a maximum 18 teams in the morning and 18 teams in the afternoon. Teams will be entered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hot dogs and beverages will be available during the scramble.

An awards presentation is planned at Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge No. 1641, with food to follow. The lodge is located adjacent to the country club.

More information is available by contacting the Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge at 833-5921.