A-J football players on winning team

Fri, 06/17/2022 - 4:54pm admin

Five former Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football players contributed to the Blue team’s 18-16 victory over the Red team in the annual Southern Illinois All-Star game, which was played Friday, June 10, in Carbondale.

“They represented our school well,” A-J football team head coach Brett Detering. Detering helped to organize the all-star game.

The players representing A-J were Gavin Osman, Matthew Wright, Josh Davis, Keegan Keller and Eli Pecord. 

The game was the graduating seniors’ last chance to play at the high school level. 

However, Osman’s high school career isn’t over yet. He will participate in the Shriners All-Star game this Saturday.

