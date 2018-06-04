A-J girls’ soccer has eight players back this spring

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ soccer coach Sarah Konecek looks for a good spring season.

“We should be competitive,” Konecek said. “We have eight back from last year and we lost five seniors.”

The team finished 7-8-1 overall last season.

The lone senior on the squad is Taylor Hoekstra, a middle hitter/goal keeper.

Juniors in the mix are Kristen Brimm, a middle hitter/goal keeper; Madi Johnston, Jenna Gomez and Alexia Duran, all forward/middle hitters; Seara Carmack, a middle hitter/defender; and Aspen Earnhart, Amiyah Merriweather and Jacque Arreola, all defenders.

The lone sophomore is Ashley Hoekstra, a middle hitter/defender.

Freshmen on the roster are Kiersten Wright, Evan Keller, Kyleigh Matuszewich and Celiflora Martinez, all forward/middle hitters; Morgan Keller, a defender; and Karynna Carter, a middle hitter.

“We’ve got a bunch of good, hard-working girls,” Konecek said. “I’m looking for an exciting season.”

Assistant coaches are Morgan Musoiu and Bob Konecek.

The soccer team is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at home against Carbondale.