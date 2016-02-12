A-J girls open season with two tourney wins

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team opened the season with a pair of wins at the Harrisburg Tournament.

A-J 63, Eldorado 28: Elle Basler scored 16 points with 5 rebounds and 2 steals to lead the Lady Wildcats to the opening game win Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Lexa Sharp added 9 points. Jasmin Foster had 7 points, 2 rebounds, assists and steals. Julia Ellis had 6 points, 2 rebounds and steals.

Atarah Hart had 6 points. Connar Hadley added 5 points, 7 rebounds and a steal. Angel Helm had 3 points and 5 rebounds.

Lexi Smith had 3 points and rebounds. Jaycee Woodward had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

A-J 66, West Frankfort 65: Basler led the way with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals and blocks in the tourney win Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Sharp added 12 points and 4 rebounds. Helm had 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks and 2 steals. Foster had 6 points and 2 rebounds and steals.

Hadley had 4 points and rebounds. Woodward had a point, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The Lady Redbirds led 22-17 after one quarter and 40-28 at the half.

“West Frankfort shot the daylights out of the ball the first half,” A-J coach Matt Denny said. “We had a heart to heart talk at halftime. The girls came out the second half and stepped up big time.”

A-J pulled to 54-50 after three quarters before outscoring West Frankfort 16-11 in the final quarter to eke out the win.