A-J homecoming celebration set

Members of the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School Student Council are busy working on homecoming 2017.

Homecoming week is planned Sept. 18-22. This year’s theme is “Luau.”

Daily themes for the week Pajama Day on Monday, Pun Day on Tuesday, Hawaiian Shirt Day on Wednesday, Class Color Day on Thursday and Blue and White Day on Friday. Blue and white are the school’s colors.

A homecoming parade is planned on Friday, Sept. 22. The parade is scheduled to step off from the Anna City Park at 1 p.m. Line up begins at noon.

Coronation of a homecoming king and queen are set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Union Hall gymansium on the A-JCHS campus.

The student council shared the following information about the homecoming parade:

The plan is to step off from the Anna City Park by Rusty’s at 1 p.m. Parade units will proceed west on Davie Street and turn south on Main Street. The parade route will end at Stinson Memorial Library. All participants should enter through the entrance by St. Mary’s Church, which is near the park.

Anyone who is interested in participating in this year’s parade is asked to register through the school website.

Go to www.aj81.net, click on the link "Want to be a part of the Homecoming parade" and submit your response.

Information can also be sent by fax at 618-833-5931. Information should include the name of the participating organization, a contact person, a contact phone number, a contact fax number, an email address, whether or not the participant(s) will be walking or riding (and the number of vehicles).