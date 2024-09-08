A-J Masons presents scholarships

Anna-Jonesboro Masonic Lodge No. 111 has announced 2024 scholarship recipients.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School students Payton Brust and Alexandria Kelly received academic scholarships.

The lodge offered a new trade school scholarship this year. A-JCHS student Edward Dahmer received the scholarship.

Olivia Ann Marie Clover and Karsynne Livingston also received academic scholarships. They are both students at Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake.

Anna-Jonesboro Masonic Lodge No. 111 congratulated all of the scholarship recipients “who have distinguished themselves through outstanding academic achievement and personal excellence.”