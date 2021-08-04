A-J spring homecoming celebration underway

A spring 2021 homecoming celebration is underway this week at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

Homecoming traditionally is a fall event at the Union County school.

Like so many other activities, that tradition has been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

A traditional fall homecoming would feature a football game, a coronation ceremony, a parade and other special activities.

This week’s spring celebration will not include a parade, but the schedule does feature a football game, a coronation ceremony and other activities.

The A-JCHS Student Council is sponsoring Spirit Days for homecoming. The theme for the week is “Wild, Wild West.”

Tuesday was PJ Day at the school. Wednesday was Western Day.

Thursday, today, is Blue and White Day. Blue and white are the Union County school’s colors. Friday is Class Color Day.

A homecoming coronation ceremony is planned at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the school.

Members of the homecoming court include:

Seniors: Anna Hess, Bailey Bible, Lexie Lingle, Avery Page, Libby Smith, Carson Pengress, Nate Belcher, Nate Baggott, Nathan Plott and Nick McGrath.

Juniors: Chloe McFarland and Laighton Mixen.

Sophomores: Madelynn Eastman and Jonah Westbrooks.

Freshman representatives: Katie Sullivan and Jason McAlister.

Class competitions are planned on the football field following coronation.

A homecoming football game against Sparta is set for 7 p.m. Friday at The Pit.