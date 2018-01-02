A-J students earn honors

Students in art and photography classes did well in a Scholastic Art and Writing contest.

The achievements were highlighted at January’s regular meeting of the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School District No. 81 Board of Education.

Fifteen original works created by A-JCHS students were admitted into the competition.

Only six portfolios, with eight works in each, from all of Southern Illinois were accepted for the show.

Three of the six portfolios which were accepted were submitted by A-JCHS students.

Maddie Thompson, Emily Awbrey and Cymberly Salazar all had photography porfolios accepted.

Art work created by students has been on display at the Cedarhurst museum in Mt. Vernon since Jan. 13. A closing ceremony is planned Feb. 4.

A Little Egypt Arts Association competition also is on display in Marion. The display is at the association’s building on the square in Marion.

Ten works of art and photography submitted by A-JCHS students are on display at the Marion event. A closing ceremony is planned Feb. 11. At that time, students will be awarded prizes.

Other highlights reported at the meeting included:

A-JCHS has been named as a National Beta School of Distinction for the 2017-2018 school year in recognition of an increase in membership.

Planning is underway for the 2018 Safe Celebration event. The celebration is scheduled May 19-20 at the SEMO Rec Center.