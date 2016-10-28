A-J volleyball closes regular season; begins play at regional tournament

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School volleyball team lost its final two regular season matches last week.

Harrisburg 25-25, A-J 18-21: Elle Basler had 11 kills, 10 serve receives and digs, 4 good serves and a block for the visiting Lady Wildcats Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Brooke Miller had 11 digs, 10 assists, 4 kills and good serves, 2 serve receives, a block and an ace.

Kenzie Boget had 5 good serves, 4 serve receives, 2 blocks and digs and a kill. Payton Alsip had 8 good serves, 5 digs and an ace and serve receive.

Ashley Oliver had 8 digs, 2 serve receives and an assist and block. Brayden Fitzgerald had 8 assists, 6 digs and a good serve.

Jacque Arreola had 11 digs, 7 serve receives and 6 good serves. Clair Boget had 5 kills, 3 digs and a serve receive. Jade Marks had 3 serve receives and 2 blocks.

Massac County 24-25-25, A-J 26-16-16: Basler led the way with 20 digs and serve receives, 8 good serves, 5 kills and 2 blocks for host A-J Monday, Oct. 17.

Kenzie Boget had 13 serve receives, 9 good serves, 5 kills, 4 digs and 2 blocks.

Arreola had 22 digs, 11 serve receives and 6 good serves. Fitzgerald had 12 assists, 9 digs, 4 good serves and 2 aces.

Miller had 8 digs, 7 assists, 6 good serves, 4 kills, a block and an ace. Alsip had 7 good serves, 5 serve receives and digs and an ace.

Clair Boget had 5 digs and kills and 4 serve receives. Marks had 4 blocks and 2 serve receives. Oliver had 2 blocks and digs and an assist.

A-J finished the regular season with a 19-10 record. The Lady Wildcats were to have played Tuesday in first round of the Class 3A regional tournament at Carterville against Marion.