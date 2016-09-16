A-J Water Commission facility upgrades on tap

In the late summer and fall of this year, the Anna-Jonesboro Water Commission will be constructing the first major upgrades to its water treatment facility since the mid-1990s.

The water treatment facility supplies water to customers of the City of Anna, the City of Jonesboro, the Shawnee Valley Water District, some customers of Lick Creek Water District and to the Choate Mental Health and Development Center in Anna.

The work will include installation of new aeration and settling equipment and rehabilitation of the existing filters.

While the work is being performed on the existing filters, temporary filters will be in place to continue to treat the water produced by the facility.

During this time which is expected to last about four months, it is possible that some water customers may experience discolored water, the water commission reported in a news release.

Also, during the entire construction period, which is expected to last about twelve months, conditions may occur that result in the issuance of one or more boil water orders.

The upgrades are necessary for the Anna-Jonesboro Water Commission to continue to provide an adequate amount of high quality potable water to all of its customers.