Home / News / A-J Water Commission open house set

A-J Water Commission open house set

Mon, 05/14/2018 - 6:10pm admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Water Commission is planning to host an open house Saturday, May 19, at its water treatment facility.

The open house is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.  The facility is located at 495 Water Plant Rd., which is west of Jonesboro, off of Illinois Route 146.

The commission has recently finished a complete renovation of the facility.

Visitors will have an opportunity to see the renovated facility and to learn more about what it takes to provide drinking water.

 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here