A-J Water Commission open house set

The Anna-Jonesboro Water Commission is planning to host an open house Saturday, May 19, at its water treatment facility.

The open house is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The facility is located at 495 Water Plant Rd., which is west of Jonesboro, off of Illinois Route 146.

The commission has recently finished a complete renovation of the facility.

Visitors will have an opportunity to see the renovated facility and to learn more about what it takes to provide drinking water.