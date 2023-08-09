A-J welcomes entries for homecoming parade

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School Student Council is making plans for the Union County school’s 2023 homecoming celebration.

Homecoming week is planned Sept. 18-22. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Beneath the Blue.”

Spirit days for the week include Beach Bums (PJs) on Monday, Glow in the Deep (neon) on Tuesday, Fisherman vs. Sea on Wednesday, Beneath the Blue (school spirit) on Thursday and Class Color Day on Friday.

A homecoming parade is planned on Friday of homecoming week.

The student council invites everyone to show their Wildcat pride by decorating a float with their best under the sea decorations.

Anyone who would like to participate in the parade is asked to register by visiting the school’s website at www.aj81.net and clicking on the A-JCHS Homecoming Parade Registration link.

Organizers ask that parade entries be submitted by no later than Sept. 15.

The plan is for the parade to begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, by Rusty’s Home Center near the Anna City Park.

Units will proceed west on East Davie Street and turn south on South Main Street. The parade route will end at Stinson Memorial Library, which is located along South Main Street.

All parade participants will enter through the Anna City Park entrance by St. Mary Catholic Church.

Parade participants are asked to arrive no earlier than noon on the day of the event, as the Anna City Park will be completely blocked off. Participants are asked to be in their assigned spot by 12:50 p.m.

A-J’s 2023 homecoming football game is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at The Pit. The Wildcats are scheduled to host Benton.

Coronation of the 2023 homecoming queen and king is planned during halftime of the football game.