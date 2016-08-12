A-J wrestling team opens with two wins

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team opened its season with a pair of wins at Carterville Nov. 29.

The Wildcats defeated Benton and host Carterville.

A-J first place wrestlers are listed first:

A-J 48, Benton 31

113 pounds: Jacob Tellor pinned Chris Morris in 1:42.

120 pounds: Catie Mays pinned Tyler Caroll in :28.

126 pounds: Aiden Frick pinned Trey Hosick in :55.

138 pounds; Nate Kisat pinned Isiah Doty in :22.

152 pounds: Arieh Hart pinned Andrew Martin in 3:59.

160 pounds: Chris Johnson won by forfeit.

170 pounds; Ethan Krumrey pinned Jaron Picklesmier in :58.

285 pounds; Nick Jimenez pinned Carsten Sanders in :19.

A-J 61, Carterville 6

113 pounds: Tellor won by forfeit.

126 pounds; Frick pinned Matt Jones in 1:39.

132 pounds: Clayton Ramage won by forfeit.

138 pounds: Kisat decisioned Caleb Ward, 17-9.

145 pounds: Dylan Fox decisioned Bailey Hicks, 9-2.

152 pounds: Hart won by forfeit.

160 pounds: Chris Johnson pinned Tommy Kruse in 2:49.

170: Krumrey won by forfeit.

182 pounds: Kevin Wright won by forfeit.

285 pounds: Jimenez pinned Keenan Williams in 1:01.