Jackson County Health Department reports highest all-time COVID case count

The Jackson County Health Department on Friday, Sept. 3, reported that it had seen the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a month.

During the month of August, the health department reported there were 1,329 COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.

The health department said the number represented an all-time high case count in Jackson County, which translated to an increased risk of contracting COVID-19.

High COVID-19 case counts lead to limited ICU/emergency room availability and an overall burdened healthcare system.

The health department was encouraging people to do their part and take the following actions to reduce transmission:

Stay home if you have been tested and are waiting on results. When cases are high, notification from the health department can take longer.

Stay home when COVID symptoms are present, including many of the ones commonly mistaken for seasonal allergies or the common cold.

Get vaccinated. The health department advised that all three authorized vaccines have been shown to be safe and very effective, even against the Delta variant. Vaccines are widely available at health departments, pharmacies and other medical providers. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ for vaccine providers.

Limit activities and wear a mask.

The health department said that vaccination against COVID-19 remains the most important step to bringing the virus under control, making more activities possible and keeping those most vulnerable in our community safe and healthy.

The Jackson County Health Department is providing routine immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with additional hours on Tuesdays, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those ages 12 and older. Those age 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent.

Vaccinations are free, no insurance information is collected and no appointment is needed.