Jackson County officials respond to increase in number of COVID cases

With the increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases, the Jackson County Board has determined that it is in the best interest of county employees and the public to limit in-person meetings.

The decision was announced in a Jan. 18 news release which was posted on the Jackson County website.

To adhere with ·the Illinois Open Meetings Act, Jackson County Board chairman Keith Larkin has declared Jackson County in a disaster, which will allow for the county board meetings to be held remotely.

The county will continue to use the Lifesize platform; the dial in number will be 312-584-2401 ext. 1378275# or video https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1378275.

All offices and staff will continue to perform essential duties of their respective offices as well as mandated functions, while protecting the citizens of Jackson County.

The Jackson County Courts remain open. Most hearings are being conducted by Zoom in a virtual courtroom.

All persons with upcoming cases that will be heard on Zoom should have received notices explaining how to access the virtual courtroom.

A limited number of hearings will continue to be conducted in-person during courthouse hours as indicated above and at other times as necessary.

The office of the courts and the office of the circuit clerk will be open by telephone during normal business hours.

The Jackson County Board and the Jackson County Sheriff remain in constant contact with local emergency and health related agencies in order to continually evaluate the COVID-19 situation.

The current situation is one that presents challenges to the county’s normal operations.

“We will continue to make changes as necessary and communicate those changes to the general public and citizens of Jackson County. We ask your cooperation and patience as we work to minimize the risk to those utilizing the courthouse and county government,” the news release stated.

All communications related to the functions of the Jackson County Courthouse should be directed to the Jackson County Board and the Jackson County Sheriff.