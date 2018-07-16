Jackson County residents with private wells may be eligible for free lead testing

Residents of Jackson County who are served by private water wells may be eligible for free testing of their well water for lead.

The Jackson County Health Department is participating in a research project with researchers from the University of Illinois and Northern Illinois University to better determine the presence of lead in private water wells in three Illinois counties.

While public water supplies have strict regulations and oversight related to lead, there is sparse data on lead in private well water supplies.

Lead in drinking water can damage brain development in children and progress to kidney damage in adults, as well as other health concerns.

“We are excited for Jackson County to participate in this research project and help collect data on the presence of lead in private drinking water supplies,” said Bart Hagston.

Hagston is director of the Jackson County Health Department’s Division of Environmental Health and Emergency Preparedness.

“This will save residents the $40 cost to test their well water themselves. What we need now is to have residents served by private water wells to contact us to initiate participation.”

Jackson County residents who are interested in participating in the project are advised to contact the health department.

Health department staff members will ask a few questions to help determine eligibility for the study.

Ultimately, 75 participants will be selected for the project.

Residents from all over Jackson County who are served by private water wells are needed, the health department noted. Participants may be home owners or renters.

Those who are selected to participate will have a water sample kit delivered to their home by health department staff.

Staff will go through the sampling instructions and answer any questions.

Samples will be shipped to the laboratory in a provided box with a prepaid shipping label.

Test results will be sent to the resident in about two months. The project is expected to conclude by January 2019.

For more information about participating in the study, contact the Jackson County Health Department at 618-684-3143, extension 128. The health department’s office is in Murphysboro.