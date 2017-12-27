James Allen Rowley, 61, of Herrin, died at 1:41 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at Herrin Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 28, 1956, in Anna, the son of Roy Wilur and Winnifred Opal Edwards Rowley.

He married Susan Barnard on Jan. 1, 2005, in Anna.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Rowley of Herrin; five children, Daniel Rowley of Cape Girardeau, Joshua (Amanda) Davis of Anna, Christopher Adam Rowley of Herrin, Shannon Daily of San Diego, Calif., and Sean Daily (fiancee Lisa Pritchett) of Herrin; nine grandchildren, Darrion Rowley, Wyatt Rowley, Dakota Rowley, Kalub Rowley, Jordyn Davis, Jade Davis, Isiah Lieberman, Alora Davis and Levayna Warren; a great-grandchild, Eric Rowley; sisters Janet Golliher of Anna, Joanne (Jerry) Dillow of Anna and Margie Brock of Herrin; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Kenneth Rowley.

Funeral services for Mr. Rowley were Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. at Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Anna, with Randy Simmons officiating.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society or to Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home.

To leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com.

Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Anna was in charge of arrangements.