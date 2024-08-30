Jazz festival scheduled in Cairo

The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo announces plans for the fifth annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival

The two-day celebration of music, community and culture is planned Sept. 1-2 at Fort Defiance State Park in Cairo. Festival hours are scheduled from noon to 10 p.m. each day. Admission is free.

Sunday evening, the headline performance is scheduled to feature the Dr. Felipe Brito Quintet.

Brito is the head of jazz studies at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

Monday evening will feature headliner Dr. Bennett Wood and his Jazz St. Louis ensemble. Wood is the head of jazz studies at Webster University in Webster Groves, Mo.

Along with musical performances, the festival will feature food, and local vendors. Vendors are invited to participate at no cost.

More information about the festival, including how to participate as a vendor, is available by calling 618-306-5785.