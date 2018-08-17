A-JCHS class of 1961 planning reunion in fall

Members of the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School class of 1961 are planning to have a reunion during the weekend of Oct. 12-13.

Activities are planned on Friday, Oct. 12, at the Brick House Restaurant in Anna.

The schedule includes a meet and greet at 5 p.m. and a class photograph at 5:45 p.m.

Those who want to attend the Oct. 12 events are asked to RSVP by Thursday, Sept. 27, to Ron Knupp or Nancy Brown.

The schedule of events on Saturday, Oct. 13, begins with breakfast at 9 a.m. at Giant City Lodge near Makanda.

A gathering is planned at 1 p.m. at Blue Sky Winery near Makanda.

The celebration will be completed with a gathering at 5 p.m. at John and Julie Davis’s barn.

Class members who may have had a change in their phone number, mailing address or email address are asked to contact Ron Knupp or Nancy Brown.