A-JCHS commencement ceremony planned June 27

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School has announced plans for a 2020 commencement ceremony.

The ceremony had been postponed due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

Graduation for the class of 2020 is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27.

The school released the following details about commencement:

As we prepare for the graduation for the class of 2020, we would like to inform participants and their families of how we will be conducting this year’s ceremony.

Graduation will be held June 27 at 6 p.m. Please note that this is a time change from what was previously stated.

In keeping with the spirit of the class of 2020, our goal is to hold one ceremony to include all of the members of the class, while still maintaining the guidelines set by the state due to COVID-19.

With this in mind, we have come up with the following procedure for our ceremony:

Each graduate will arrive with their friends or family members in ONE vehicle. All cars must enter into the parking lot through the south, front entrance. Any vehicle not containing a graduate, in their cap and gown, will not be permitted into the parking lot.

Only standard sized vehicles will be allowed. No oversized vehicles, busses, limos, or similar vehicles will be allowed. Additionally, individuals will not be allowed to sit outside of vehicles or in the back of trucks.

The parking lot will open for entrance at 4:30.

Please be sure you have sufficient gasoline and have used the restroom before entering the school parking lot.

Restrooms will not be open at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

Once in the parking lot, parking attendants will have vehicles follow into rows.

Other than staff, only individuals in cars will be allowed on the premises. Those entering on foot will not be permitted.

The ceremony will be live streamed by TD Photography on The AJ Wildcats Facebook page.

We feel that if all drivers follow the above guidelines, we have a positive and rewarding ceremony ready to take place.

At 6 p.m., Mr. Wright will begin the ceremony. A member of the class of 2020 will share the invocation, followed by remarks from the class president and the valedictorians. Finally, a class member will share the benediction. At this time, Mr. Detering will present each individual graduate.

The parking attendant will wave forward each vehicle, one vehicle at a time.

Vehicles will pull towards the stage for their graduate to walk across the stage and have a photograph taken by TD Photography.

This is the one and only time that your graduate should be out of their vehicle while on school property. No one other than the graduate, should be out of any vehicle at any time.

The graduate’s vehicle will be front and center to take pictures from inside the vehicle while their graduate walks the stage. Once the graduate exits the stage, they will return to their vehicle. Vehicles will then exit the parking lot.

There will be no graduation practice. It will be important that you follow the guidance of the staff on the day of and during the graduation ceremony.

In addition, please remember the dress code and other Graduation Policies as found in the student handbook:

The attire of graduates worn under gowns is to be proper and appropriate. Females are to wear skirts (knee length or longer) or dress slacks and blouses, or dresses (knee length or longer) with dress sandals or shoes. Males are to wear slacks (black, brown, navy or khaki) and shirts with a collar (ties are recommended, but not required) and dress shoes or dress boots. Shorts, T-shirts, blue jeans, athletic shoes, canvas shoes and other casual wear are not considered appropriate.

The attaching of lettering or signs, or otherwise altering the original appearance of either caps or gowns, is prohibited.

Only stoles, cords and pins approved by the school can be worn during the graduation ceremony.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the high school at any time prior to June 27th.