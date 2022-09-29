Home / Home

A-JCHS homecoming celebration underway

Thu, 09/29/2022 - 12:36pm admin

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s 2022 homecoming celebration is underway this week.

The theme for this year’s homecoming is “Let’s Go Wild.”

Dress up days, which began Monday, are among the activities planned during homecoming week. 

Thursday, today, is Tacky Tourist Day. Friday is Class Color Day (seniors/black, juniors/blue, sophomores/grey, freshmen/white).

Classes are decorating windows and hallways at the school for a homecoming competition.

Tours of the high school are planned prior to the homecoming Prowl for three class reunions: 1987, 2002 and 1972 (50th).

Class competitions are planned Friday morning, Sept. 30, in the Union Hall gymnasium. 

A homecoming parade is set for 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. The parade will begin at the Anna City Park and go along Davie and Main streets through the downtown area.

A-J’s homecoming football game is set for 7 p.m.  Friday, Sept. 30, at The Pit. The Wildcats are scheduled to host Pinckneyville.

Coronation of a homecoming queen and king will be during halftime of  the football game.

A homecoming dance is planned Saturday at the school. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The dance begins at 7 p.m.

A homecoming Prowl is planned Friday evening. Community groups, organizations and businesses have been invited to be a part of the Prowl.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
4 + 10 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here