A-JCHS homecoming celebration underway

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s 2022 homecoming celebration is underway this week.

The theme for this year’s homecoming is “Let’s Go Wild.”

Dress up days, which began Monday, are among the activities planned during homecoming week.

Thursday, today, is Tacky Tourist Day. Friday is Class Color Day (seniors/black, juniors/blue, sophomores/grey, freshmen/white).

Classes are decorating windows and hallways at the school for a homecoming competition.

Tours of the high school are planned prior to the homecoming Prowl for three class reunions: 1987, 2002 and 1972 (50th).

Class competitions are planned Friday morning, Sept. 30, in the Union Hall gymnasium.

A homecoming parade is set for 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. The parade will begin at the Anna City Park and go along Davie and Main streets through the downtown area.

A-J’s homecoming football game is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at The Pit. The Wildcats are scheduled to host Pinckneyville.

Coronation of a homecoming queen and king will be during halftime of the football game.

A homecoming dance is planned Saturday at the school. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The dance begins at 7 p.m.

A homecoming Prowl is planned Friday evening. Community groups, organizations and businesses have been invited to be a part of the Prowl.