A-JCHS homecoming celebration underway

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s 2023 homecoming celebration is underway this week.

Homecoming activities have been organized by the A-JCHS Student Council.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Beneath the Blue.”

Spirit days are being held all week. The theme for Thursday, today, is Beneath the Blue (school spirit). Friday will be Class Color Day.

A homecoming parade is planned on Friday. The parade is scheduled to get underway near Rusty’s Home Center. Units will proceed west on East Davie Street and turn south on South Main Street. The parade route will end at Stinson Memorial Library, which is located along South Main Street.

All parade participants will enter through the Anna City Park entrance by St. Mary Catholic Church.

Parade participants are asked to arrive no earlier than noon on the day of the event, as the Anna City Park will be completely blocked off. Participants are asked to be in their assigned spot by 12:50 p.m.

A-J’s 2023 homecoming football game is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at The Pit. The Wildcats are scheduled to host Benton.

Coronation of the 2023 homecoming queen and king is planned during halftime of the football game.

A homecoming dance is planned from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.