A-JCHS homecoming queen, king

Coronation of a homecoming queen and king was one of the highlights of the recent 2017 Anna-Jonesboro Community High School homecoming celebration. Jasmine Foster was crowned as homecoming queen. She is the daughter of Hollie Harrell. Arieh Hart was crowned as homecoming king. He is the son of Easter Smith. Jaycee Clutts and Hank Goss were the crown and sash bearers. Jaycee is the granddaughter of Sherilyn Baker and Jake Steele. Hank is the son of Michael and Katie Goss. Photo by Tiffiny Dillow for The Gazette-Democrat.