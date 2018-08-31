A-JCHS making plans for homecoming celebration

An annual tradition featuring football, a parade and other special activities is set to continue this fall at a Union County high school.

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School Student Council is busy working on plans for the school’s 2018 homecoming celebration.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Once Upon a Time.”

Spirit Days for homecoming week, which is planned Sept. 24-28, include:

Monday, Pajama Day. Tuesday, Tie Dye Day. Wednesday, Disney Day. Thursday, Class Color Day, Friday, Blue and White Day (blue and white are the school’s colors).

Again this year, a parade is planned on Friday of homecoming week. The parade is scheduled to leave from the Anna City Park at 1 p.m. Line-up for parade participants is set to begin at noon.

Coronation of the 2018 homecoming queen and king is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, in the Union Hall gymnasium at the school.

Parade Details

Organizers noted that the parade route will begin at the Davie Street entrance to the Anna City Park, proceed west down Davie Street, and then go south on Main Street, ending at the Stinson Memorial Library.

All parade participants should enter the park at the Freeman Street entrance at St. Mary’s Church.

Anyone who is interested in participating in this year’s parade is asked to register through the school website.

A link titled “Want to be a part of the 2018 Homecoming Parade?” is available on the homepage at aj81.net.

Entry information also can be submitted by fax at 833-5931.

Those who want to participate in the parade will be asked to provide the name of their organization, a contact person, a contact phone number, a contact fax number, an email address and whether they will be walking or riding (and the number of vehicles).