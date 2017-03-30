A-JCHS to present ‘The Sound of Music’

Students at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, as well as from local elementary schools, have spent the spring semester preparing to present “The Sound of Music.”

The musical is set to run Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children and are available at the door.

In a scene from a dress rehearsal held Monday evening at the school, Maria, played by Ryley Kimmel, greets the youngest Von Trapp children. From left are Kurt, played by Aaron Madura; Brigitta, played by Allyson Bigler; Marta, played by Nati Corbit; and Gretl, played by Jenna Harrel. Photo by Amber Skelton.