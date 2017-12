Anna-Jonesboro Community High School has been awarded an in-kind grant donation of 25 computers from State Farm. A-JCHS received 22 desktop computers and monitors, as well as three laptop computers. State Farm agents Brad Donna of Anna and Chris Mueller of Murphysboro assisted A-J in the application for the grant. A-J technology coordinator Brian Meyer is shown with two of the new computers. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.