A-JCHS schedules student registration

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School has set registration dates for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The Union County school also has announced that all learning will be in person.

Registration for the new school year is planned July 26-29 in the A-JCHS cafeteria.

Students who signed up for classes in the spring will be receiving registration packets in the mail during July.

The following registration dates have been scheduled:

July 26, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., seniors.

July 27, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., juniors. 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., freshmen whose last names begin with the letters A-G.

July 28, 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., sophomores. 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., freshmen whose last names begin with the letters H-O.

July 29, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., freshmen whose last names begin with the letters P-Z. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., any freshman. 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., students in all grades who have not registered.

Any social distancing or mask orders which are current on the day of registration will be enforced, school officials noted.

Families with multiple students are asked to plan to register them on the same day.

The school notes that on registration day, students will need to bring a completed affidavit of residency and full payment for all fees or a completed free/reduced lunch form.

The form contains income guidelines set by the federal government regarding eligibility for free and reduced meals. The school asks that one application be completed per household for all children who attend A-JCHS.

In addition, all incoming freshmen and students who are new to the district must present proof of a physical and dental exam, a current immunization record and proof of residency before they can be registered.

Students who are new to the district are advised to contact the principal’s office as soon as possible to begin the registration process.

More information is available by contacting Nikki or Jennifer in the principal’s office at 833-8502.