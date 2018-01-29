A-JCHS scholarship established

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School is welcoming support for the Jill Pearce Bell Memorial Scholarship.

Mrs. Bell was an A-JCHS teacher and coach for over 35 years.

The scholarship will be awarded to an outstanding A-J female athlete with superior academic performance, including completing four years of Spanish class, and involvement in school and community activities.

Donations to help support the scholarship can be mailed or dropped off to the superintendent’s office.

Checks are to be made payable to A-JCHS, indicating the Bell Scholarship as the beneficiary.