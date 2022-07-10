Home / Home

A-JCHS Spanish Club project helping to support Central American artists

Fri, 10/07/2022 - 4:27pm admin

Starting Oct. 11, the Anna-Jonesboro High School Spanish Club plans to be partnering with The Pulsera Project.

The Pulsera Project is a fair trade nonprofit organization that seeks to empower, inspire and educate people in Central America and the United States.

The Pulsera Project provides sustainable, well-paying work opportunities for artisans in Nicaragua and Guatemala, most of whom make colorful hand-woven bracelets, or “pulseras” in Spanish. 

The project then creates a market for their artwork by partnering with schools across the United States.

Pulseras will be sold for $7 at A-JCHS. Proceeds will be invested in a wide range of social impact programs in Nicaragua and Guatemala.

The programs which will be supported by The Pulseras Project at A-JCHS include:

Sustained employment for nearly 200 artists. Secondary education programs.

University scholarships for artisans and their families. Healthcare for artisans and their families.

A housing program for artisans and their families. Environmental initiatives. Support for other social enterprises doing impactful work in these countries.

“We hope this will be a highlight of the school year as students engage with the beauty of Latin American culture while lending support to these skilled artisans and their communities,” A-JCHS Spanish Club sponsor Nelly Corbit said in an email.

