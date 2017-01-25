A-JCHS student cited in gun-carrying incident

The Anna Police Department reported on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that charges have been filed and an arrest has been made in regards to an incident which occurred at the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School on Thursday, Jan. 19, where a student allegedly brought a gun to school.

The Anna Police Department initiated an investigation, and with the assistance of the Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds' office, applicable charges have been filed in regards to the incident.

The juvenile was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct. Each charge was classified as a class four felony.

Any other information will be released from the Union County state’s attorney’s office.