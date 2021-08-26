A-JCHS Student Council making plans for homecoming week

Plans are being made for a September homecoming celebration at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

The A-JCHS Student Council is planning homecoming activities.

Homecoming week is planned Sept. 20-24 at the Union County school. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Out of This World.”

Daily themes are planned for the week. Monday will be Sweet Dream Day (PJs). Tuesday will be Space Jam Day (jerseys). Wednesday will be Out of This World Day (Galaxy/Space Day).

Thursday will be Wildcat Day (Blue and White Day). Friday will be Class Color Day.

A homecoming parade is planned Friday, Sept. 24. Lineup begins at noon. The parade begins at 1 p.m.

The plans is for parade units to step off from the Anna City Park by Rusty’s at 1 p.m. All participants will be asked to enter the park through the entrance at St. Mary Church.

Units will proceed west on Davie Street and turn south on Main Street. The parade route will end at Stinson Memorial Library.

A homecoming football game is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. A-J is slated to host Carterville.

Coronation of a homecoming queen and king is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the Union Hall gymnasium at the school.

Anyone who is interested in participating in this year’s homecoming parade is asked to register through the school’s website.

Go to www.aj81.net and click on the AJCHS Homecoming Parade Registration link, completely fill out the form and submit the form.

The following information also can be submitted by fax at 618-833-5931:

Organization. Contact person. Contact phone. Contact fax. email address. “We will be walking __ or riding in (number of vehicles) ____.

The registration deadline to enter the parade is Friday, Sept. 10.