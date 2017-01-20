A-JCHS students receive recognition at arts exhibition

Students from a Union County school have received honors at the 43rd installment of The Scholastic Art Awards Exhibition, which is on display through Feb. 5 at Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mt. Vernon.

Cedarhurst is the Southern Illinois affiliate of The Scholastic Art Awards, which is a juried student art competition that draws hundreds of entries each year.

Works of the top award recipients from the regional program are sent to New York for the national competition.

Open to 7th through 12th grade students in 28 Southern Illinois counties, this year’s entries totaled over 1,100 works of art from 18 Southern Illinois schools.

A panel of three judges viewed all of the submissions and selected American Vision Award nominees, Gold Key, Silver Key and honorable mention certificate award recipients for the exhibit at Cedarhurst, as well as the winner of the John R. and Eleanor R. Mitchell Foundation Administrative Counselor Scholarship.

Art works created by students at Anna-Jonesboro Community were entered in the competition.

The students’ achievements were recognized at a Jan. 9 meeting of the A-JCHS District No. 81 Board of Education. Chloe Gamber won a Gold Key award for her pencil drawing of Marilyn Monroe.

Hannah Stark and Hannah Fuller each had two pieces which were admitted to the competition. Fuller received a Silver Key award.

Kirsten Flick’s portfolio of eight works was accepted. Two of her works were awarded Silver Keys.

Entries for this year’s competition were submitted from junior and senior high school art departments from Anna-Jonesboro, Belleville, Benton, Carbondale, Cisne, Harrisburg, Johnston City, Joppa, Kell, Marion, Massac County, Mt. Carmel, Mt. Vernon, Nashville, Sesser-Valier, West Frankfort and Woodlawn.

The 2017 exhibition features 246 works of art and will be displayed in three galleries at Cedarhurst: the Main Gallery, the Beal Corridor Gallery sponsored by Hughey Funeral Home and the Regenhardt Gallery inside the Shrode Art Center sponsored by SSM Health.

An awards ceremony is scheduled at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in the Performance Hall at Cedarhurst.

Located on Richview Road in Mt. Vernon, Cedarhurst Center for the Arts is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gallery admission for the Scholastic Art Awards Exhibition is free.

For more information about Cedarhurst, call 618-242-1236 or visit www.cedarhurst.org.