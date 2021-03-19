A-J/Cobden boys’ soccer season opens

The Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden high school co-op boys’ soccer team will enter the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division race for the first time this season.

“The boys are looking forward to it,” A-J head coach Mark Boomer said.

There are seven seniors, seven juniors, three sophomores and 10 freshmen on the squad this season.

Returning starters from the 2019 team include the following seniors: midfielder Maddox Thorpe, forward Juan Valencia, midfielder Nick McGrath and Hayden Webb on defense; along with junior midfielder Romeo Godinez.

Other seniors in the mix include midfield Will Halter; midfield Trent Mason; midfield and forward/midfield Angel Olvera.

Junior hopefuls are defense Tristan Brummer; midfield/defense Kyle Hall; midfield/forward Beto Vaca Diez; midfield Ethan Carver; goalkeeper Bryce Henry; midfield Noah Treece; and defense Joey Sullivan.

Sophomores are defense Will Keller; defense Mato Vaca Diez and midfield Kaden Lincoln.

The team is loaded with freshmen in midfield/defense Daniel Dover; midfield/forward Zack Henry; goalkeeper Carter Lannom; midfield/forward Adriel Delrosario; defense Bon Keller; defense Moises Lara; defense Kyle Kern; midfield/defense Eric Guijon and midfield Jason Swink.

A-J/Cobden was scheduled to open its season earlier this week against Marion and Carterville and plays again Thursday, today, at Harrisburg.