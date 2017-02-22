Home / News / Job fair set at college

Job fair set at college

Wed, 02/22/2017 - 12:07pm admin

An annual job fair is planned March 15 at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

The event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Edward M. Smith Center on the college's main campus.

The job fair is open to the public and will be hosted by the Shawnee Community College Career Services Center.

The college's career services center provides free career planning and job search assistance.

For more information about the job fair, contact Shawnee Community College career services coordinator Leslie Cornelious-Weldon by phone at 618-634-3337 or by email at lesiec@shawneecc.edu.

