Johnson County history focus of upcoming program

In recognition of the observance of the Illinois state bicentennial year during 2018, the Johnson County Genealogical and Historical Society plans to host a special program on Sunday, March 18, in Vienna.

The program is scheduled to feature Illinois history author Ed Annable.

The program is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Vienna Public Library. The library is located on the south side of the square in Vienna.

Annable's presentation will be based on his newly released book, "Six Years in the Illinois Territory 1812-1818 When Johnson County Spanned River to River."

Johnson County once stretched from the Ohio River to the Mississippi River, including as far north as the cities of Carbondale and Marion. The county existed with those boundaries before Illinois was a state.

Annable plans to draw on some of the short history stories contained in his book. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the program.

The historical society noted that the family oriented program is free and open to the public.

Those who are interested in history or genealogy are encouraged by the society to attend the program.

For more information about the upcoming program, or about the Johnson County Genealogical and Historical Society, call 618-771-6877.