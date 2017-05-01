Johnson County plane crash claims four lives

The last hours of 2016 had Johnson County officials, EMS personnel and many volunteers extremely busy responding to a plane crash which killed four persons from Iowa.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Johnson County 911 received a report about a possible plane crash near East Crossroads Road in the southeastern part of the county.

The sheriff’s department, ambulance service, emergency management system, Vienna police and fire departments, Illinois State Police and several volunteers quickly responded to the area where the plane was believed to have crashed.

Johnson County resident David Oliver said he was outside on his deck when he saw an aircraft flying overhead at tree-top level and heard a crash soon afterwards.

When deputies arrived, Oliver led them to the general area where he believed the plane had gone down.

It took a little more than an hour to locate the plane, which was found in a densely wooded area approximately 6 miles southeast of Vienna.

Authorities said that the single engine Piper PA28 had four occupants in it: two men and two women. Johnson County Coroner David Rockwell pronounced all four dead at the scene Saturday night.

The victims, all from Iowa, were identified late Monday evening as Curt R. Terpstra, 34; Jordan Linder, 35; Jasmine Linder, 26; and Krista Green, 37.

The plane was registered in Terpstra’s name. He is believed to have been the pilot.

Officials reported that the plane was traveling to Nashville, Tenn., when it crashed.

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board officials arrived at the scene Sunday afternoon to begin their investigation into the cause of the crash. Officials said it could take weeks or months before a cause could be determined. The plane remained at the site until late Monday afternoon.

Once officials completed an on-site investigation, the remains of the aircraft were removed and transported to Nashville, Tenn., for further inspection.

Dense fog and rain Monday slowed the removal process.

The sheriff’s office used its two Hummers and four-wheelers to transport federal officials to the site.

Johnson County Sheriff Charles Harner said the plane crash was the worst fatal aircraft crash in the county that he was aware of.

Harner commended everyone who was involved in the search and recovery efforts. “I must say one thing: Everyone worked well together, trying to find the plane,” the sheriff said.