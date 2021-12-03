Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic to be held at SCC

Southern Seven Health Department has announced that it will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic exclusively providing the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccination on Tuesday, March 16, at Shawnee Community College in Ullin.

The vaccines will be provided by appointment only to Illinois residents and/or individuals with proof of employment in Illinois. People must also fall into the 1B or 1B+ priority groups to receive an appointment.

People can schedule themselves for these vaccine appointments using the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration system online at covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov

“We have heard from quite a few people in our region who would prefer to get Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID vaccine,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “This single shot COVID vaccination is another great tool to help get our region fully vaccinated by this summer.”

Being a resident of the Southern Seven Health Department’s region of coverage isn’t required to schedule a clinic at a mass vaccination site, however proof of occupation or residence in Illinois must be shown.

At this time, out-of-state residents are not eligible to be vaccinated in Illinois.

Currently the Southern Seven Health Department is operating two mass vaccination locations in the region each day, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no charge for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. However, some other providers may charge an administrative fee for the injection. If you have health insurance, the vaccine provider will bill your insurance company for this administrative fee. If you are uninsured, you will not be charged for the administrative fee.

The Southern Seven Health Department covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, and Union counties.

SIH Healthcare has also established a regional call center to assist individuals who may have difficulty scheduling online for a COVID-19 vaccine. Their call center may be reached by dialing (866) 744-2468, Monday thru Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For questions regarding COVID-19, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook and online at www.southern7.org