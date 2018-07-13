Jonesboro to celebrate bicentennial

A Jonesboro bicentennial celebration is planned Oct. 12-13 in the Union County community.

The City of Jonesboro, as well as Union County and the State of Illinois are commemorating their bicentennials during 2018.

Organizers of the Jonesboro event are welcoming support for the celebration, with donations being accepted.

Those who make a donation of $25 will receive a sticker, which is shown in the accompanying image.

Those who make a $50 donation will receive a sticker and have their names listed in an official bicentennial book.

Donations can be sent, along with the donor’s name and address, to Bicentennial, P.O. Box 441, Jonesboro, Ill. 62952. Donations also are being accepted at Jonesboro City Hall.

For more information, contact Marilyn Meisenheimer at 833-8259 or Linda Hileman at 833-8745.