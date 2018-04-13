Jonesboro church to host upcoming event in support of Christian sports camp

Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America at Salem Lutheran Church in Jonesboro are planning to host an event on Saturday evening, May 5, in support of Citikidz Christian Sports Camp in Rector, Pa. The evening gets underway at 5:30 p.m.

Director Timotheus Pope and his wife, Anna-Jonesboro native Kendra Moehring Pope, have been with the camp since its origin in 2006.

On May 5, a free will offering “camp meal” of hot dogs, baked beans, chips and desserts will be served starting at 5:30 p.m.

Salem Lutheran Church also plans to host a contemporary service starting at 5 p.m. – prior to the meal. The service will include praise and worship songs, as well as camp songs.

The contemporary service and meal will be outside, weather permitting.

Each dollar which is donated at the meal, as well as during the month of May, will be matched.

Monetary donations will go toward assisting campers to attend camp, as well as to assist with funds to provide the camp experience.

The public is invited to attend the May 5 events at the Union County church.

Citikidz is a Christian sport camp which is located in the Laurel Mountains, east of Pittsburgh, Pa.

Those involved with the upcoming event at Salem Lutheran Church shared that “Citikidz provides a safe and fun place where campers feel free to express themselves, train at a high level and compete to the glory of God.

“Citikidz encourages positive influence, empowers courageous leadership and equips the next generation for service in God’s kingdom.”

The camp offers a wide range of sports experiences and recreational activities.