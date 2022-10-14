Jonesboro ColorFest events set

ColorFest activities are planned Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, in Jonesboro. The activities will take place on the parking lot next to the post office.

Activities are planned from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

Food vendors will include the Jonesboro Public Library and Hickory Hog BBQ. Craft vendors will be on hand.

The Holler Boys are scheduled to perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ColorFest activities on Saturday are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mr. Magooey and Friends are scheduled to perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a bounce house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A silent auction and a book sale also are planned.