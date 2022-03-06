Home / Home

Jonesboro Junefest helps to support public library

Fri, 06/03/2022 - 3:24pm admin

A Junefest celebration is planned Saturday, June 4, in Jonesboro.

Activities will be held on the parking lot next to the post office in Jonesboro.

Junefest is held to support the Jonesboro Public Library. The event is one of the main fund-raisers for the library.

A yard sale and book sale are scheduled to start at 8 a.m.

A silent auction is planned during the day which will feature St. Louis Cardinals tickets, a car detail, an oil change and much more. A bounce house is planned.

The Jonesboro Library will be serving barbeque, drinks and desserts from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Danny and the Dreamers band is scheduled to perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Community members are invited to bring a chair and enjoy the food and music.

This year, for the first time, the library is welcoming sponsors to help offset the costs of putting on the festival.

The library runs on a limited budget while continuing to provide books, periodicals, materials, computer time, wifi access and other services to the public.

Support from sponsors will assist the library in continuing to provide services to the library. More information is available by contacting the library at 833-8121.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
4 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here