Jonesboro Junefest helps to support public library

A Junefest celebration is planned Saturday, June 4, in Jonesboro.

Activities will be held on the parking lot next to the post office in Jonesboro.

Junefest is held to support the Jonesboro Public Library. The event is one of the main fund-raisers for the library.

A yard sale and book sale are scheduled to start at 8 a.m.

A silent auction is planned during the day which will feature St. Louis Cardinals tickets, a car detail, an oil change and much more. A bounce house is planned.

The Jonesboro Library will be serving barbeque, drinks and desserts from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Danny and the Dreamers band is scheduled to perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Community members are invited to bring a chair and enjoy the food and music.

This year, for the first time, the library is welcoming sponsors to help offset the costs of putting on the festival.

The library runs on a limited budget while continuing to provide books, periodicals, materials, computer time, wifi access and other services to the public.

Support from sponsors will assist the library in continuing to provide services to the library. More information is available by contacting the library at 833-8121.