Jonesboro Library to host special activities in May

Jonesboro Public Library is planning to host special events during May.

Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule:

Saturday, May 4, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Bubbles and Books. The program is geared towards toddlers. An interactive story hour with bubble play is planned.

Wednesday, May 8, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tortured Poets Club. The club is a poetry event for teens.

Friday, May 10, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. DIY Clay Buttons. The workshop is for adults who are looking for a creative outlet. Seasoned crafters and curious beginners are welcome.

Saturday, May 11, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Paint Rocks. The activity is for middle school students.

Thursday, May 16, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Butterfly Garden. Kindergarteners are invited to come and learn about butterflies.

Regular library hours are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday and Monday.